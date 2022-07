As a giant American flag dangling from a crane came into view, Jose Jimenez started to suspect something was going on. He and his wife Alex Jimenez, along with their 3-year-old son Mateo, thought they were going to the Arden community in Loxahatchee to move forward in the interview process with Operation Finally Home. The organization provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded and ill veterans and first responders. Jose and Alex are both U.S. Army veterans who met while they were serving in Afghanistan.

