ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

VOTER GUIDE: Primary Election resources for Northwest Florida counties

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, July 25, is the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation for...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Mayor Robinson: Uptick in crime with Pensacola homeless since advocate's arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson on Monday responded to allegations from the community about the arrest of the director of the Alfred-Washburn Center. Michael Kimberl turned himself in on July 13 for allegedly cutting off the lock on a portable toilet in downtown Pensacola. Police say he did it to let the homeless use the toilet.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Walton County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
Walton County, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Government approves several Bay District schools to receive free meals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in some Bay District schools will be getting free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year. According to a Bay District Schools Facebook post, the government has approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools based upon the number of students who qualify.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Primary Election#Election Local
alreporter.com

Alabama State Port Authority waits for results of investigation

Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies warn of scammer, claims to be ‘bail bond business’

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious about a possible scam circulating in the county. Deputies received reports of a scam caller “posing as a bail bond business,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The caller targets family members whose loved ones were recently arrested. The caller asks that family members pay the “business” to get their loved one out of jail.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Sixteenth homeowners’ insurance company leaves Florida market, cancels all policies citing business risk

Options continue to diminish in Florida for those hoping to insure their property through a private company. Bankers Insurance Group, based out of St. Petersburg, announced Monday it is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because they say state lawmakers didn't do enough during the home insurance special session to combat fraud and litigation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis: 'Do you want to be in Brandon's party?'

Hollywood, FL - At the Sunshine Summit, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was by far the most anticipated guest to take the stage. Gov. DeSantis kicked off his speech by bashing Democrats and highlighting Republican gains in the state of Florida, asking, "Do you want to be in Brandon's party?" After...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Pensacola Police officer extends a helping hand to the homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The homeless in Pensacola have many challenges as they navigate life on the street. But they have a friend in the Pensacola Police. The plight of Pensacola's homeless is well documented -- camps being relocated as leaders attempt to end what they refer to as urban camping.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida farmers pushed to breaking point

MIAMI - Farmers in South Florida are hurting like everyone else when it comes to the rising costs of inflation. "Does the consumer have enough money left over to pay a price for produce that will keep me sustainable? That's the dilemma right now," said long-time farmer John Alger, the owner of Alger Farms. Alger Farms has been operating since the 1930s. Alger said it's been a struggle to break even for the last 10 years, even before the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation. Now, he says farmers all over South Florida are reaching a...
MIAMI, FL
foodmanufacturing.com

Florida Restaurant Violated Child Labor Laws

GULF BREEZE, Fla. – A federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor at a Gulf Breeze restaurant found several pay practice and child labor violations, including the failure to pay sushi chefs overtime wages due and the employment of 15-year-old workers for more hours per week than the law allows.
GULF BREEZE, FL
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy