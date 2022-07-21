Port Orchard man dies in crash near Purdy

A woman was reportedly shot after she broke into a Seattle apartment and released three dogs inside the unit, KOMO reports. The wild incident went down Friday night (July 22) at an apartment building in the 1000 block of University Street, according to the Seattle Police Department on Saturday (July 23). A woman called 911 to report she was bitten by a dog while checking to see if a friend's dog was barking downstairs. By the time police arrived, the dogs went back to their apartment unit. On top of that, cops say they couldn't contact neither the dogs' owner or the woman.

