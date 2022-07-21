Missoula Police helping with backed-up traffic at Miller Creek Rd., Highway 93 S

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to the scene of a structure fire near Frenchtown Monday evening. Mel Holtz with Frenchtown Rural Fire District said a mobile home and shed were a complete loss. The blaze also started a grass fire, which crews were able to contain to about 1...
On June 30, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was assisting Missoula Parks and Recreation with park cleanup and illegal campsite removal. The officer noticed a fortified camp near the California Street Foot Bridge. The officer confirmed that the person living under the bridge was 32-year-old Erica Winter. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
On July 21, 2022, at around 5:44 pm, a 911 caller reported a drunk driver in the area of South Higgins Avenue and Beverly Avenue. The caller stated that the vehicle was all over the road, ran a stop sign, and had stopped in the road. The caller was especially worried because they observed a child in the vehicle. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
At least six separate fires started Saturday evening north of the Wye freeway intersection west of Missoula, according to Frenchtown Rural Fire Department. The fires appeared to be igniting along railroad tracks in the hill slopes along Highway 93 northeast of the intersection with Interstate 90. Although several homes are threatened by the advancing fire, Frenchtown Fire officers said no evacuations had been ordered as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Polecat Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres. According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, their crews along with DNRC crews were on the fire over Saturday night to mop up the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is reported to be leading to a malfunction...
A Superior man pleaded not guilty this month to five federal charges of setting fires in the Lolo National Forest last summer, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jeremy J. Hennick, 51, appeared in U.S. District Court in Missoula on July 8. If convicted of...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver of a pickup truck reportedly hit a power pole on Toole Avenue in Missoula early Thursday. At this time, Toole Street is closed, and stoplights are out at Toole and Broadway. Sgt. Patrick Malone with the Missoula Police Department said more power is expected to...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Stephen Goodman and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr. are in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement, causing a seven hour manhunt through three Montana counties. The following was sent out by Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office:. On 07/21/22 around 8:19 AM, Beaverhead...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department released the annual report charting all of its activity in 2021. MPD was busy in 2021 but not because of an increase in calls for service. “Complex crimes like domestic violence or aggravated assaults or we are seeing an uptick in robberies...
BEAVERHEAD CO., Mont. - A nearly seven-hour manhunt over three counties in southwestern Montana has led to the arrest of a man who had a nationwide arrest warrant issued for him by the U.S. Marshall Service. Beaverhead County Undersheriff, David Wendt, reports a 9-1-1 call was made around 8:19 am...
MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find some delays in Missoula due to a pair of accidents. One crash has lane blockage at the intersection of Miller Creek Road and US Highway 93 — near Walmart. The Missoula Police Department is also on the scene of an accident at...
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
