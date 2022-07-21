ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Debris-burning fires prohibited in Ravalli Co. after grass fire started by burn barrel

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Debris-burning fires are now prohibited in Ravalli County after an out-of-control grass fire was caused by someone igniting a burn...

