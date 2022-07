Has removed more than 1 million gallons of crude oil from the Gulf since March 2019. The Belle Chasse-based business designed and built a containment system to capture and remove oil leaking from a Taylor Energy platform (see Gambit’s July 19 Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down) that collapsed during Hurricane Ivan, creating the longest-running spill in U.S. history just 20 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. Tim Couvillion, an engineer and former fishing boat captain, was hired by the Coast Guard to clean up the spill — and has had a lot of success.

