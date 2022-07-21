ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Multiple Lakewood Residents Arrested in Brick on Drug, Other Charges

 June 30th

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to...

Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 53, Sentenced In Shooting

A 53-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Additionally, a judge executed a permanent stalking restraining order barring Donald Rutter of Tuckerton from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Meth, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Found At Trenton Home As Accused Dealers Charged: Police

Meth, heroin, crack cocaine and a slew of other drugs were seized from a Trenton home as two accused dealers were slapped with charges, authorities said. Officers carrying out a search warrant at an apartment at Kingsbury Square found sellable amounts of meth, heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, suboxone, Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, and Dextroamphetamine on Thursday, July 21, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Paulsboro, NJ cop who slept with trainee on duty to stay fired

PAULSBORO — A former police officer will remain fired after sleeping with a cop under his supervision who was still learning the ropes. Elijah Camacho lost his job with the Paulsboro police on August 10, 2021, after admitting to the relationship. Camacho and the female trainee had sex while he was on duty between five and 10 times in 2020.
PAULSBORO, NJ
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Family Of Chinese Nationals Killed By Red Light-Running Driver In Toms River: Police

A family of three Chinese nationals were killed when the Maryland driver of the car they were in ran a red light in Ocean County, authorities said. Tina Dung, 21, was stopped for the traffic light, but then went through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 22, Toms River police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

