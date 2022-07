A nationwide bus driver shortage has forced school districts to cut routes and scheduled transit services to trim trips. In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation gave states the option to waive portions of the commercial driver’s license skills test while bus companies across the country have increased wages, bonuses and benefits and upped their recruitment game in hopes of filling positions. But after floods of bus drivers were laid off because of COVID-19, only a trickle of them are coming back to the industry.

