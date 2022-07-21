ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Breeder's Cup returns to Santa Anita Park in 2023

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLStE_0gntUk6x00

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (July 21 AM Edition) 03:00

The Breeders Cup is racing back to Santa Anita Park next year, organizers announced Thursday.

When the annual horse racing championship returns to Arcadia on Nov. 3-4, 2023, it will be Santa Anita's 11th time hosting the prestigious event. The event will include 14 Grade 1 races, and organizers estimate purses and award will total more than $1 million.

"Santa Anita Park is an integral part of Breeders Cup history and is the perfect venue for our landmark 40th running," Drew Fleming, Breeders' Cup president and CEO, said in a statement.

The last time the Breeders' Cup was held at Santa Anita Park was in 2019. Last year, it took place at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego County. This year, it will be at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Santa Anita's outstanding reputation and scenic venue provide us with the ideal setting to continue to grow our audience by combining the best that racing, hospitality, and entertainment have to offer," Fleming said.

Horse owners and winning jockeys won't be the only ones to benefit from the Breeders' Cup returning to Arcadia – organizers say a 2017 study found the event will have a nearly $100 million impact on the regional economy, attracting fans from around the world.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

8th horse dies during training accident at Los Alamitos

Another horse died Tuesday in a training accident at Los Alamitos marking the eighth horse death at the track this year.Rapacious, a 2-year-old colt, died after suffering an unspecified injury. The horse was trained by Bob Baffert and had never raced.The track took a series of steps aimed at improving safety after four horses died in an 11-day span earlier this year.The California Horse Racing Board said the Cypress track consulted with a racing-surface expert to determine if the track surface is a contributing factor to recent injuriesAccording to the CHRB, Los Alamitos has eliminated the use of "high toe grabs" -- similar to cleats worn by football players to give them better traction on turf -- on rear horseshoes. The track also eliminated the "breaking bar" in quarter-horse races. The bar is similar to a starting block in track meets, adding traction at the start of a race.Last year, the track was placed on probation after 11 horses died at the track.The track was also placed on probation in 2020 when at least 20 horses died after suffering racing or training injuries.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Everyday drivers cruise on Fontana Speedway track for charity

Local drivers and racing fans got an opportunity on Saturday to take a spin on the 2-mile Oval race track at the Auto Club Speedway, all for the price of $20. The annual Track Laps for Charity event has provided an opportunity for drivers and race fans to take their personal cars out for a spin on the NASCAR track.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Arcadia, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Arcadia, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests. Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding company called Envigo RMS LLC, which sells the dogs to medical laboratory sites, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The company is located in Virginia.Most of the dogs had never been outside of its cage or been on grass."We were able to...
CHINO HILLS, CA
Eater

A Michelin-Level Chef Fuses Indian Flavors at This Long Beach Hotspot

“Indian cuisine has a depth,” says chef Manjunath Mural of Long Beach’s newly opened Cali Chilli. “It has history, traditions, ingredients, and techniques — but it is still common to define it as ‘niche.’ It’s often kept to the genre of ‘family restaurant’ in many parts of the world, where it’s not real Indian food if it isn’t cheap and doesn’t have some type of chicken tikka on the menu.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

What The Startling Low Water Levels In Lake Mead Mean For LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. NASA recently released startling satellite images...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Anita Park#Breeder S Cup#The Breeders Cup#Keeneland
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS LA

Future Dodger? Juan Soto, lowly Nats cool off LA in 4-1 win

Juan Soto's RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles' 11-game home winning streak. The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they won for the first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers rally for 7-4 win over Giants, sweep 4 from rivals

Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally in the seventh while the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 Sunday for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. Unlikely cleanup hitter Jake Lamb delivered a tiebreaking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Los Angeles, CA — 30 Top Places!

Los Angeles, also known as the City of Angels or LA, is a gorgeous metropolis in Southern California. It is home to an impressive array of dining choices, perfectly suiting your every craving, appetite, diet, and budget. You can find eateries offering a laid-back ambiance for a leisurely morning, spots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Civic

Guess who’s back, back again

I subscribe to his streaming service (u/Outrageous_Bat1798) I was walking up Junipero and another person was walking down the hill, equidistant from this big pile of leaves on the sidewalk. It was so awkward. Trying not to make eye contact, shuffling to make room for one anothe- PEACOCK The leaves were Pete. We both shouted and stumbled backward. Thanks for the laugh ya dumb peacock. (u/Pizzajam)
LOS ANGELES, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
territorysupply.com

The Most Scenic Los Angeles to Yosemite Road Trip Itinerary

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. There’s nothing better than a road trip through sunny California — especially when you set your sights for Yosemite. When planning an adventure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Huntington Park Councilman Manny Avila dies at 81

Huntington Park city Councilman Manuel "Manny" Avila died Monday, less than two months after being reelected to a second term. He was 81 years old.Avila was first elected to the Huntington Park City Council in March of 2017, and reelected in June. He served as mayor from 2020-21, and city officials say they will lower their flags to half-staff in his memory.He was born in Mexico City and was an elementary school teacher in Mexico before coming to California. He has been a Huntington Park resident since 1968. He started out working in factories in Vernon. After earning an associate's degree in psychology and sociology from East Los Angeles College, he became a case worker for Los Angeles County, assisting families in obtaining aid and Medi-Cal assistance, according to his city biography.He has also served the city of Huntington Park with stints on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and served as president of the Huntington Park Lions Club, the Huntington Park Friends of the Library, and was parish council treasurer at St. Matthias Church.A cause of death was not disclosed for Avila, who is survived by three children.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy