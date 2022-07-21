ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

2000-year-old lost royal city discovered in Iraqi Kurdistan

By Ali Postma
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is believed that the lost royal city of Natounia, otherwise known as either 'Natounia on the Kapros' or 'Natounissarokerta,' has been discovered in modern Iraqi Kurdistan. Previously, the existence of Natounia was only known due to it being documented on seven bronze coins dating back to the first century BC....

