Median Work In Rancho Mirage

Palm Springs, California (Vrbo): We’ve seen some pretty spectacular homes in our day, but this one might just take the top prize. According to our proprietary rating system, it officially qualifies as “outrageously tricked out.” The property has staycation opportunities while you’re on your vacation; it has fire pits for its fire pits; it has more activities to choose from than a trip to Burning Man. If you get bored here, you are forever and always a lost cause.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO