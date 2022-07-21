ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Median Work In Rancho Mirage

theeagle1069.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRancho Mirage is doing center median landscaping on both sides of Highway 111 from the city’s border with Palm...

www.theeagle1069.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area

News Channel 3 continues to report break-ins throughout the Palm Springs area. The owner of AIM Mail Center off East Palm Canyon Drive also experienced a theft similar to the ones we recently reported. You can see surveillance video of the other break ins throughout the area here. When AIM Mail Center owner Matt Sater, The post More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs, California (Vrbo): We’ve seen some pretty spectacular homes in our day, but this one might just take the top prize. According to our proprietary rating system, it officially qualifies as “outrageously tricked out.” The property has staycation opportunities while you’re on your vacation; it has fire pits for its fire pits; it has more activities to choose from than a trip to Burning Man. If you get bored here, you are forever and always a lost cause.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two people fall about 20 feet and one of them dies in Forest Falls

Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ

Monsoonal thunderstorms bring flood risk to local mountains

Thunderstorms are making their way south from San Bernardino County into Riverside County. Be aware of ponding of water on low-lying roadways, especially out towards Rice Road and Desert Center. A Flood Watch will remain in place for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 7:00 p.m. When encountering a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

A Moorish Palm Springs Compound Designed by Wallace Neff Just Hit the Market for $3.5 Million

A Moorish masterpiece in Palm Springs built by late architect-to-the-stars Wallace Neff has just hit the market. The 3,306-square-foot Coachella Valley compound was constructed by Neff nearly a century ago. Located in the ultra-exclusive Historic Tennis Club neighborhood, the estate comes with an asking price of $3.49 million and has since undergone an extensive renovation and expansion. It was also the first-ever two-story home to be built in Palm Springs, according to Dirt.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition after sitting vacant for 5 years

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (KNX) — San Bernardino city officials have planned to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for demolishing the massive, formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes, including fires, break-ins, and vandalism. Last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it has launched an investigation into a shooting in Thousand Palms Sunday night. Deputies at the scene said the incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. off of El Centro Way and Desert Moon Drive.   One male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies The post One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Woman in custody after chase through Inland Empire, LA County

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 22-year-old Compton woman is in custody Saturday night after a police chase through multiple Southern California counties. According to officials, the pursuit began in the Escondido area in San Diego County. California Highway Patrol took the chase over from the Escondido Police Department. The driver of the vehicle - identified as Suadie Irma Valle - was driving a 2012 Toyota Yaris, according to Escondido police.
COMPTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

DHS Community Blames Management for Mobile Home Fires

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” resident Brandon Hawk said. “There’s absolutely nothing we can do.”. Residents at the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are desperate for change. One month ago, NBC Palm Springs reported on the community struggling...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

