The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a work session at 6:30 p.m. July 27 in the Zant Community Room at the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

Items on the agenda include:

>> Discuss board policy update 43.

>> Discuss the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

>> Monthly financial statements and budget amendments.

>> Quarterly investment report.