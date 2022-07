Click here to read the full article. KCET won a leading six awards on Saturday night in a livestream ceremony to bestow the 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. ABC7 and NBC4 followed with five wins apiece at the show hosted by Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández from the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood. The ceremony honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment. KTLA5 won one of the big awards on the night, for Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO