North Alabama parents, teachers grateful for rise in child care bonus

Covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout Alabama with no signs of stopping. Huntsville Hospital currently has 82 inpatients with COVID. That number has been steadily increasing over the past few weeks as cases throughout Madison County have risen, with nearly a 30% test positivity rate. However, Huntsville Hospital said people...
It’s the chance of a lifetime. People across the country are playing the Mega Millions lottery, hoping to win $810 million. It's the game's fourth-largest jackpot. However, due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling, residents here have to travel across state lines to participate in Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia or even Florida.
It’s the chance of a lifetime. People across the country are playing the mega millions lottery, hoping to win $790 million. It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot. However - due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling , residents here have to travel across state lines to participate. "I...
Seventeen Korean War veterans from North Alabama are in Washington D.C. this week for the trip of a lifetime. Dozens of supporters gathered at Huntsville International Airport on Monday morning to send them off in grand style. "What do I say? It's an honor, really," said Cpl. Thomas Austin, one...
We have a new 7-Day Forecast background photo courtesy of Alabama The Beautiful Facebook group and Bob Phillips! Thanks, Bob, for tagging #ATBWAAY31 and letting us use this stunning photo!. Tune into WAAY 31 News at 10 to see this pic again and all of the forecast information that comes...
North Alabama has lost beloved World War II veteran Sherwin Callander. Callander died Monday evening at 102-years-old, with his daughter and granddaughter by his side at Huntsville's Floyd E. "Tut" Fann Veterans home. Known as the "Chick Magnet," he attributed his long life t:o "(I always say) cigarettes, whiskey and...
Comments / 0