Coco Lodge, whose real name is Chloe, gave it her all in this year's series of Love Island but was unfortunately unable to find love. However, this hasn't stopped some celebrity admirers from reaching out to see if they can have a shot with the brunette beauty. As it turns out, Coco revealed that X Factor duo, Jedward, have contacted her. When a fan asked her who the most famous person was that slid into her DMs, she replied:

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO