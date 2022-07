(670 The Score) The White Sox know they need more help in their bullpen, and with that in mind, they’ve been doing their research ahead of the trade deadline on Aug. 2. The White Sox had a pair of scouts at Wrigley Field just before the All-Star break as the Cubs concluded their first half with a four-game series against the Mets. On a related note, the Cubs had one of their top talent evaluators watching the White Sox’s four-game series against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field over the weekend.

