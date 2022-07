UPLAND, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash killed at least one person on the 210 Freeway near Mountain Avenue Monday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving four vehicles. The accident was reported at about 9:20pm, Monday July 18, 2022. The crash location was just before Mountain Avenue on westbound 210 freeway. The four vehicles that were involved in the collision were two big rig tractor-trailers, a white Ford F-350 pickup truck and a dark gray 4 door sedan.

