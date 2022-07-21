ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Police prevent attempted suicide in Slidell

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Early Thursday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a person attempting to jump off a bridge on I-10. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 52-year-old male from the Mississippi area was experiencing a mental health crisis at the Oak Harbor overpass.

Shortly after the call, police arrived at the scene and were able to prevent the man from hurting himself. Deputies used their training to talk the man down. Deputies say that it took about 15 minutes to get him off the bridge. After safely removing the man from the bridge he was taken into protective custody and brought to a local area hospital for mental health evaluation.

Reports show that no one was injured in the incident. According to the Parish Sheriff’s office, their Crisis Intervention Team is highly trained in dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, the STPSO works with the National Alliance on Mental Illnesses to address some of the behavioral health issues within the community.

“I commend these deputies that responded quickly and professionally,” Sheriff Smith said. “Their training and quick thinking prevented this individual from his own personal tragedy.  Unfortunately, mental health is a real issue in our community, but I want everyone to know there are resources, including our Crisis Intervention Team, available to them. If you are in crisis or know someone who is please call 911 or NAMI at 985-626-6538.”

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office urges anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to call 988 to reach the National Suicide Hotline, NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency to call 911.

