Gerson Fuentes indicted on 2 counts of rape after young girl impregnated

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Chillicothe after police say he attempted to fill a fake prescription at a local pharmacy. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Abdullahi Abdukadir Osman was arrested after the Pharmacist said he had received a call from a supposed doctor out of Washington State. The prescription was for promethazine with codeine. The medication, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is used to relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies or the common cold”.
