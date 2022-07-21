Gerson Fuentes indicted on 2 counts of rape after young girl impregnated

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a local juvenile who they say tried to hire a hitman online to kill his own family. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a website located in California contacted them after receiving a tip about an online submission from a young man for a murder-to-hire service. The online website told investigators that their company has helped to solve multiple crimes by reporting similar online requests.

