ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Gerson Fuentes indicted on 2 counts of rape after young girl impregnated

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in a case that has made national headlines has been indicted. Gerson Fuentes was indicted by the...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Two fatalities involved in the Clark County shooting now identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fatalities involved in the Clark County shooting Sunday have been identified. Cole White, a 27-year-old man from South Charleston. Jodie Arbuckle, a 47-year-old woman from Springfield. ----------------------------- PREVIOUS COVERAGE:. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett released a statement Monday regarding the inspiring display of respect from...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to reported drowning in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics along with police officers responded to Old Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe on a reported drowning. According to initial reports, medics arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures. The Guardian could not independently verify the circumstances that led up to the incident. Stay with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

33-year-old man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Monday night on the southeast side. Police were called to the intersection of Thurman Avenue and Lockbourne Road around 7:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Stephon Moore, 33,...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wchstv.com

Shooting incident injures one in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police have made an arrest following a shooting incident that occurred Friday in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus has been charged with felonious assault, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department. The news release indicated additional charges may be forthcoming.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus women accused of stealing $2.4k worth of products from Ulta Beauty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police arrested two women Sunday, accusing them of stealing about $2,400 worth of products from a beauty shop. Chantelle Dansby and Elijanae Stroud both face a charge of felony theft. The pair entered an Ulta Beauty on Sunday, at 3632 W. Dublin Granville Rd. They filled a basket with around 20 perfume products before leaving in a Buick sedan, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. juvenile solicits online to have his family murdered

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a local juvenile who they say tried to hire a hitman online to kill his own family. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a website located in California contacted them after receiving a tip about an online submission from a young man for a murder-to-hire service. The online website told investigators that their company has helped to solve multiple crimes by reporting similar online requests.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man fatally shot after breaking into Pickaway County home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after deputies said he broke into a Pickaway County home and was shot by the homeowner Sunday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Thrailkill Road. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call from a person...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Women accused of stealing $2,400 in fragrances from Ulta Beauty store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Dayton women are accused of filling a basket with fragrances and fleeing from a northwest Columbus beauty store. Columbus police said the women entered the Ulta Beauty location at 3636 W. Dublin Granville Rd. on Sunday. The store manager reportedly said a woman wearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after trying to fill fake prescription at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Chillicothe after police say he attempted to fill a fake prescription at a local pharmacy. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Abdullahi Abdukadir Osman was arrested after the Pharmacist said he had received a call from a supposed doctor out of Washington State. The prescription was for promethazine with codeine. The medication, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is used to relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies or the common cold”.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy