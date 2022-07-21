Watch: Jordan Davis' emotional return to his high school

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star Mallard Creek High School defensive tackle recruit Jordan Davis committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 16, 2017. Davis’ commitment did not have much fanfare.

Fast forward to 2022. Jordan Davis just helped the Georgia Bulldogs win a national championship. Davis played an instrumental part in Georgia’s elite defense last season.

The story doesn’t end there. Davis broke the internet at the NFL combine with his 40-yard dash time. 6-foot-6, 340-pound men should simply not be able to move that fast. Davis’ combine performance helped him solidify his spot as a first round pick.

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Davis with the No. 13 pick. The Eagles picked two Georgia Bulldogs in Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Recently, Jordan Davis came back to Mallard Creek. Davis is legend there thanks to his success and incredible personality. Gabe McDonald documented Davis’ return to Mallard Creek:

It is awesome to see the smiles on everyone’s faces at Mallard Creek. Jordan Davis came from a pretty humble place and is giving back to the kids at Mallard Creek. Davis provided some advice and wise words to students at his alma mater.

Jordan Davis has had a special year. It began with Georgia defeating Clemson in Charlotte. Davis even helped Georgia recruit another defensive tackle from North Carolina before his rookie season with the Eagles.