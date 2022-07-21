ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy, NY

What It Takes To Fight Fires During Sweltering Heat

By Julia Gress
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEDY – Battling flames is the job of brave firefighters like those who responded to Wednesday’s massive blaze in Kennedy that destroyed two homes. However, when dealing with hot weather and the lack of easy water access, it’s no easy task. WNY News Now spoke with...

erienewsnow.com

A Columbus Twp. Barn Caught Fire Taking Away Memories

Fire crews from both Erie County and Warren County worked to battle a fully involved barn fire in Columbus Township. It was a two-alarm fire and was reported Sunday evening at 900 Sample Flatts Road. They called to the scene around 6 pm and remained until 8 going into 9...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

GoFundMe arranged for man injured in motorcycle accident

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash. On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Jailed Following Fight At Chautauqua County Fair

DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBN

Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County

SUGAR GROVE, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Sugar Grove Township Monday morning. Crews were called to the 300 block of Kennard Osgood Road at 10:18 a.m. Firefighters said that there were not any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

UPDATE: Hamburg teen located

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg teen has been located after she was reported missing over the weekend. Hamburg Police report that she has been located in good health and is safe. Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Grace Rajla on Sunday.
HAMBURG, NY
YourErie

Fire damages multi-unit apartment in Erie overnight

A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport,. Pennsylvania was discovered on Friday in the town of Evans. Sheriff’s deputies say Forsythe, who was the captain of a fishing charter, was trying to bring a fish onto the boat when he lost his balance and fell into the Lake near Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men charged after fight at fairgrounds Sunday evening

Two north county men are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fight Sunday evening at the Chautauqua County fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and an investigation determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with several minors. Both Evans and Kelly were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the 2nd degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Tree Damages Home in Dunkirk

Residents in Dunkirk, New York woke up to storm damage on Monday due to the heavy winds and rains on Sunday night. East Lakeshore Road was closed after crews spent all night and morning working to cut down trees and restore power. Carol Portman, a Dunkirk resident who has lived...
DUNKIRK, NY
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 666

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon on State Route 666 in Kingsley Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, involving 51-year-old Kira D. Nudd, of Warren.
WARREN, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Skyway crash leads to fallen debris

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nobody was hurt after a crash on the Skyway caused debris to fall to the ground below on Sunday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and struck a concrete wall, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. Traffic was backed...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff: Two injured in crash between car, horse & buggy

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

