ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Export, PA

ONLINE: Tools, equipment, nuts/bolts, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

After 60 Years we are retiring and liquidating the. TOOLS & EQUIPMENT: Ten smith 8 ft & 4Ft Metal Brake-ENCO 7 Inch Sheet Metal Bead Roller-Lock Form Duct Work Machine-Sheet Metal Work Table-RIGID 1922 Pipe Threader-RIGID Portable Threader-Pipe Cutters-FLETCHER 3000 Glass Cutter-Drill Press-Bench Grinder-Pallet...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Export, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Bolts#Pallet Jack
butlerradio.com

Bikers To Gather In Downtown; Ride Will Travel Through Main Street

Drivers in the City of Butler could see some delays this evening as motorcycles invade downtown. It’s the kickoff event for Butler Bikes and BBQ, as bikers will be gathering around 5 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot. The motorcyclists will then begin their kickoff ride through...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

California Pair Charged With Stealing Wallet And Buying Gift Cards

Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after they allegedly stole a person’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Our news partners at WPXI report that 19-year-old Yury Gomez-Martinez and 21-year-old Brayan Sanz-Saavedra, both of California, stole a wallet from a woman who was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry.
CALIFORNIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews clear crashed rig, fuel spill, traffic restrictions on Turnpike near Irwin

Westbound traffic restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were cleared at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a barrier at the Irwin interchange. No injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The...
IRWIN, PA
CBS News

Woman sues PetSmart over death of her dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local woman is suing PetSmart over the death of her dog two years ago. A.J. Ross claimed two employees at the PetSmart in East Liberty used restraints on the dog that eventually led to its death by strangulation. The suit accused employees of negligence. In a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy