New York City, NY

WoodSpoon will be serving free food in NYC

By Isabella Roman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, you can experience some amazing flavors all bundled up in a small bite. WoodSpoon, the latest service that will bring you home-cooked meals right to your doorstep, will be giving away free samples in New York City. This one-time pop-up food truck will provide New Yorkers with...

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sparks Steakhouse in NYC

Sparks Steakhouse is one of these places that are part of the history of New York, like Keens, Peter Luger or the Old Homestead. Not that it is that old, but it is a major player in the New York food scene, to the point that when it announced in 2017 that it would close its doors because it could not reach an agreement with its landlord, everyone was stunned. Fortunately, they were able to renew their lease and continue operating. Besides for its steaks, Sparks is also known because of the infamous murder in 1985, right in front of the restaurant, of Paul Castellano, the head of the Gambino family that was ordered by John Gotti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Yorkers Are Lining Up For One Last Taste of Papaya King Before Demolition

Longtime New Yorkers and first-time customers are lining up at Papaya King, the Upper East Side institution that’s scheduled to be demolished by Extell, the real estate developer behind the stretch of Manhattan known as Billionaire’s Row. A demolition date hasn’t been set for the 90-year-old institution, but that isn’t stopping fans of the brand from stopping by for what could be one last order of hot dog with papaya juice, Gothamist reports. Richard Barnett, 81, reflected on the restaurant’s significance to the publication on a recent visit: “The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal. It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
MANHATTAN, NY
Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Day Trip to Governors Island

Just 800 yards from Lower Manhattan — and not too far from Essex County — Governors Island is full of fun things to do and makes for an incredible day trip. This island is open year-round and is only accessible by ferry. The 172-acre island is car-free and easy to explore on foot or by bike. And with tons of eateries, art exhibits, picnic spots, events, and a spa, there’s always something fun to do here. Read on to learn about things to do in Governors Island and start planning your adventure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
I’m Moving To Soho—I'm Loving These 30 Decor Items at Nordstrom

Moving is one of the most stressful experiences ever, especially in New York City. For the past two years I have lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that has completely stolen my heart. But after my two years as a Brooklyn girl it was time to move closer to my job, where I attend events, where I go out to eat, and where the majority of my friends live, so I moved to Manhattan. I’m now a Soho girl and have lived in my new apartment / neighborhood for just under a month, and while moving can be a stressor it also symbolizes a new beginning. No me, nothing makes me feel like I am going into a new chapter in my life like moving does. As far as being a Soho girl goes, I’m loving it. I feel like I really live in the middle of the action and getting around is so much more convenient for me. The apartment on the other hand, needs a little TLC.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYPD: Preacher, wife robbed of $1M in jewelry during sermon

NEW YORK (AP) — A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police said. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when police say three robbers walked in. They showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said. The service was also being livestreamed online. In the video, which appears to have been removed from the church’s social media channels, Miller-Whitehead is heard asking his flock, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers entered the church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Derrick Shorty Bx Wright Is Back NYC stand Up

Born and raised in the South Bronx, Derrick Shorty Bx Wright has paid his dues in the hip-hop game with six mixtapes, numerous singles, two full length albums and a host of music videos and features, raising his notoriety along the Eastern Seaboard. The 2012 EP “Serious Business”, spurned the hit single “Loyal Woman” which debuted on Power 105.1, catching fire throughout NY and creating an organic fanbase nationwide. It’s been up from there; the movement from both radio and the video airing on Video City TV. led to the release of the 2015 mixtape, “The Heart of the Bronx”, which once again gained Shorty Bx exposure.
BRONX, NY
Marx Development Group Sells Brooklyn Nursing Home for $40M

Marx Development Group sold the 188-bed nursing home at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, for $40.4 million to a firm tied to health care operator Benjamin Landa, according to property records made public Monday. Landa’s Spring Creek SNF Realty bought the building from an entity tied to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Two Top Restaurants In The World Are In New York

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAKE 5 $18K Lottery Prize Won in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the July 21st midday drawing. The TAKE 5 ticket was worth $18,536.50. The ticket was purchased at Tina Wine And Liquor located on Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn. According to lottery officials, “TAKE 5 players with...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thieves Rob Pastor of $400K in Jewels During Church Service

A New York City pastor with a taste for luxury goods says he is doing fine after being robbed in the middle of a live-streamed service on Sunday. Footage shows Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaking at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when three masked gunmen suddenly storm in. “All right, all right,” Whitehead says before dropping to the ground on his hands and knees. The armed robbers stole $400,000 worth of jewelry before making their getaway. According to the New York Post, the men stole the valuable items from Whitehead, his wife, and possibly churchgoers as well. In a Facebook video afterward, Whitehead said he was “good” and that when he saw the men walk in: “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.” Later in the video he defended his taste for expensive things: “A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why are you so flashy?’ It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Neighbors in Sheepshead Bay form Asian Community Watch group

NEW YORK -  Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
BROOKLYN, NY

