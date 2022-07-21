WoodSpoon will be serving free food in NYC

Moving is one of the most stressful experiences ever, especially in New York City. For the past two years I have lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that has completely stolen my heart. But after my two years as a Brooklyn girl it was time to move closer to my job, where I attend events, where I go out to eat, and where the majority of my friends live, so I moved to Manhattan. I’m now a Soho girl and have lived in my new apartment / neighborhood for just under a month, and while moving can be a stressor it also symbolizes a new beginning. No me, nothing makes me feel like I am going into a new chapter in my life like moving does. As far as being a Soho girl goes, I’m loving it. I feel like I really live in the middle of the action and getting around is so much more convenient for me. The apartment on the other hand, needs a little TLC.

