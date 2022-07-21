Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With Two New 'Guitar Songs'

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish has dropped two new songs! The tracks "TV" and "The 30th" were shared by Eilish on her social media channels on Thursday, July 21st. Together the tracks make up the Guitar Songs EP, which was produced and co-written by her brother Finneas. The new songs came with lyric videos uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.

The first track "TV" was originally debuted by the duo during Eilish's Manchester concert in June. On the guitar-driven track, Eilish brings up the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling with the lyrics, “And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while/What about the plans we made?/The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Eilish and Finneas also released a press statement about the new songs. "Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song," the singer wrote per Pitchfork. "I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

The new material comes just days after Eilish posted a photo of her and Finneas in the studio together. In a recent interview with Billboard, the singer also revealed that she has hopes of releasing a new full-length album next year. “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make," she said. "And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”