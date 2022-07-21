Lake Tahoe Bachelor Party

Some friends are going to a bachelor party at Lake Tahoe over Labor Day weekend. Does anyone have any ideas for the boyssss? We are renting a boat one day and going to the casinos at night. Reply. Replies (5) Chicago Cubs Fan. NOLA. Member since Jun 2020. 1556...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are predicted to soar to 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, which rarely sees such scorching weather. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. “With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement. As the northwestern U.S. heated up, the hot spell on the East Coast appeared to have broken, with few areas east of the Mississippi River under heat advisories on Tuesday.
Comments / 0