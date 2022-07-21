ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi Reveals Which Song He'll Release Next From 'Mr. Saturday Night'

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jon Pardi posted new details about his fourth studio album, and revealed which song would be available next. The collection, Mr. Saturday Night, is set to debut on September 2, Pardi confirmed last month with the album artwork, giving off a 1970s vibe.

“So many great songs,” Pardi said of his album when he shared the track list on his social media channels on Thursday (July 21). The title track, “Mr. Saturday Night,” will be available on Friday (July 22), he announced.

Mr. Saturday Night will include some tracks that fans will already know and love when they listen to it. “Last Night Lonely,” the first song from Pardi’s upcoming project, debuted earlier this year. Pardi followed it up with “a shuffle, honky tonk, drinking song,” “Fill ‘Er Up.” The country hitmaker also teamed up with Midland to deliver a “classic heartbreak drinking song,” “Longneck Way To Go.” The bowling-themed music video was inspired by a true story, the “Drinkin’ Problem” trio recently explained.

Pardi has stirred anticipation for his upcoming project for months, since he teased on his social media channels that he’s “been in the studio working on some stuff,” and was “finishing up album 4.”

