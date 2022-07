Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting for 30 days beginning July 25th. The work will take place between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is in the area of the Lulu Shriners facility. To ensure the safety of PECO crews and the community, this section of the road will be completely blocked. This had been scheduled earlier in the summer but was then delayed.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO