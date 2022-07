I did tell you on June 13th that Elton John was planning another remix of an old hit with a pop icon. This would be like his “Cold Heart” smash hit with Dua Lipa. Now comes word that the new record will be a rethinking of “Tiny Dancer” with Britney Spears. Spears is not a great singer but that doesn’t matter. She’s indeed an icon and a person of the moment. This would be her first new record in years. She actually hasn’t had a hit in more than a dozen years (I’m being kind).

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO