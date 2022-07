Interested in a 2022 GMC Canyon with an extended cab? Well, you may have missed the boat if you did not already purchase this mid-size truck. That’s right, the GMC Canyon Extended Cab is no longer available, at least until the 2023 model arrives. General Motors is planning to cease production of the current Canyon to ramp up production for the new one. And that means some models will no longer be available. Even if you have the cash to buy one.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO