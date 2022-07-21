ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan pacer Afridi injured out of 2nd test in Sri Lanka

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Sri lanka's Dimuth Karunarathne during the first day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo)

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second test against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

Afridi, key for Pakistan in all three formats, was injured in the first test at Galle on the fourth day Tuesday.

He will stay with the team in Sri Lanka to rehabilitate, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Pakistan won the first test by four wickets, and Afridi contributed four wickets. The second test in Galle begins from Sunday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

