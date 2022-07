DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A young boy continues to recover after being hit by a car that crashed into the ocean Sunday in Daytona Beach. David Alamos, 5, was struck after the white Nissan Altima rammed through a beach access ramp shortly before 5 p.m. and ended up in the water. While the boy didn’t break any bones, he did receive stitches for deep cuts. His father said this has been a terrifying situation for their entire family. "It’s just hard that almost lose him," said Hugo Alamos, the victim's father.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO