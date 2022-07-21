ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca College professor passes away

1037qcountry.com
 3 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon...

1037qcountry.com

1037qcountry.com

No injuries in fire at Cornell lab

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Trumansburg, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca Police respond to ‘burglary in progress;’ suspect arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was allegedly caught in the act of a burglary. Police received a call shortly after midnight yesterday about a burglary in progress at a house on West Court Street. The homeowner had the suspect cornered in the driveway. 37-year-old Timothy Shay is being charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY

