My name is Emily, I’m 22 years old, and I am terrible at platforming. I don’t know if it’s a case of being raised in a society that didn’t encourage young girls to pick up video games, or just my generally meh motor skills, but the point is I want to be less terrible at platforming. There are so many amazing platformers out there that I am itching to play, but the trouble is that I often find myself stuck at one obstacle and it’s hard to motivate yourself when you’ve done the same two minutes of gameplay 30 times.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO