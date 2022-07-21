ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Day 1 at the 2022 Waukesha County Fair

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waukesha County Fair opened Wednesday on the county fairgrounds. The fair is...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

SmartAsset ranks Waukesha County second-wealthiest in state

WAUKESHA — A report from SmartAsset ranked Waukesha County as the second-wealthiest county in Wisconsin. To identify the wealthiest counties, SmartAsset compared all U.S. counties across three metrics: investment income, property value and per capita income. Then the wealth index was calculated based on a combination of those three metrics, ranking the counties accordingly.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

7 years after rejected plan, renewed push for Kenosha casino sparks debate

A relaunched effort to build a casino in Kenosha is once again stirring a response from the community after a similar proposal was rejected in 2015. On Tuesday last week, Bristol's Village Board unanimously approved a $15 million sale of 60 acres of land to the Florida-based Hard Rock International. Plans for the project include a casino, music venue, hotel and a Hard Rock Café.
KENOSHA, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Wisconsin Approves New Annual Payments

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a new monthly payment plan. These monthly payouts are valid for a year. There is a growing trend for cities to offer novel support programs. Here is an example of another innovative city support program, New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Egle, Bodden face off in Republican primary Aug. 9

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Residents in State Assembly District 59 will be choosing a new representative for the Wisconsin State Assembly this year, as the current representative, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, is running for governor. Candidates Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden will face each other in the Republican primary during the Aug. 9 primary elections to see who will advance to the November midterm election.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Looking ahead: What's new at the Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can still soak up the rest of the summer season with some fun upcoming events at the Racine Zoo. CBS 58 was joined by the Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn to tell us more.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

14-year-old drowns at Happy Acres Kampground in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Sunday day after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground. Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Plans canceled for Greek restaurant in Grafton

GRAFTON — The owners of the Greek Bistro that was slated to come to Grafton this fall say they are pulling the plug on their plans. Kiriako Kalpakidis posted the news on the Greek Street Bistro Facebook page. He had planned to buy the former Slow Pokes building at 1229 12th Ave. The restaurant would have been the first brick-and-mortar location for the owner.
GRAFTON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Housing Trust Fund receives $10M from ARPA funds

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Rising rent and an expensive and volatile housing market further highlight the need for safe, affordable housing. But the cost of buying a house remains a big obstacle, especially for low-income households. There's where Milwaukee's Housing Trust Fund comes in. It provides grants and loans to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dive teams back in Lac La Belle for second missing person in the last week

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — For the second time in four days, dive teams are back in Lac La Belle searching for a missing person, according to the Western Lakes Fire District. At 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the Waukesha County Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a distressed swimmer in Lac La Belle.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3-vehicle crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Johnson Level turns 75

MEQUON - While those who attended Johnson Level & Tool’s 75th anniversary open house July 14 were celebrating the company’s past, they were also looking forward to its future. Begun as a small wood level manufacturing company, the company is now a global manufacturer of high-quality levels, lasers...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard C. Wolff ‘Rick,’ 69

Richard “Rick” Wolff of Grafton passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee. He was 69 years young. Rick was born in Watertown on January 24,1953, son of Carl Wolff and Eunice (Mohr)...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha YMCA discontinues competitive gymnastics program

WAUKESHA — Competitive gymnastics, a longstanding program at the Waukesha YMCA, has been discontinued. Chris Becker, CEO YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, said as a not-for-profit organization, the YMCA is committed to providing relevant programs and services. During the height of the pandemic that became even more challenging. Becker said program participation has varied and labor shortages impact the ability to provide some specialized programs and staffing costs have increased dramatically, putting a strain on an already tight financial plan.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

72nd and Greenfield homicide: Milwaukee man charged; cash bond $500K

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 72nd and Greenfield in West Allis. The accused is Wilson Medina Cruz. According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers responded to a residence near 72nd...
WEST ALLIS, WI

