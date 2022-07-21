Day 1 at the 2022 Waukesha County Fair

GRAFTON — The owners of the Greek Bistro that was slated to come to Grafton this fall say they are pulling the plug on their plans. Kiriako Kalpakidis posted the news on the Greek Street Bistro Facebook page. He had planned to buy the former Slow Pokes building at 1229 12th Ave. The restaurant would have been the first brick-and-mortar location for the owner.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO