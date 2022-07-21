ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Amber Heard files official notice to appeal against Johnny Depp ruling

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmuFM_0gntDGI800
World News

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals to appeal against the outcome of her multimillion-dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp.

Documents submitted by the Aquaman star’s legal team on Thursday claimed that errors made during the trial had prevented a “just and fair verdict” from being returned.

It comes shortly after Judge Penney Azcarate, who oversaw the six-week trial at Fairfax County District Court, dismissed Ms Heard’s claims of improper juror service.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for the actress said, following the filing’s submission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8XBc_0gntDGI800
Johnny Depp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are therefore appealing the verdict.

“While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Ms Heard’s legal team had previously claimed that “newly discovered facts and information” about the juror meant that a mistrial ought to be declared.

Lawyers said that one of the individuals originally summoned to serve in the trial had not appeared and had been replaced by someone else.

They also argued previously that the decision returned on June 1 in favour of Mr Depp was not supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial.

But Judge Azcarate said the juror issue was irrelevant and that Ms Heard could not show she had been prejudiced.

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy