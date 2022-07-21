ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Floyd’s brother says federal judge’s 2 1/2-year sentence for ex-officer convicted in Floyd killing is "insulting"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- George Floyd’s brother says federal judge’s 2 1/2-year sentence for ex-officer convicted in Floyd killing is "insulting."

