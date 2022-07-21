New York health officials report polio case, the first one in U.S. in nearly a decade.

Related
WNYT
Fugitive wanted in more than one state arrested in NY
A Vermont fugitive wanted in more than one state is arrested in New York. Todd Slade, 48, was found on County Route 18 in the town of Hampton, Washington County on Friday. Slade is facing several charges in Vermont and Colorado. This includes an assault related charge and a violation of abuse order.
Shark’s body washes up on Long Island beach
QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, was washed back into the ocean before police could secure the body.
Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S. Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
ABC News
