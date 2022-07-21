More gunfire on Maryland highways, this time on Route 50 in PG County

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — More gunfire on Maryland roadways, this time on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Shots rang out overnight Thursday around 3:50am, near the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp.

Maryland State Police say someone fired, striking a silver Chevy Equinox which had three people inside of it.

No one was injured.

Right now, investigators have no information on a potential motive or suspect.

It's the second shooting on Maryland highways in as many days.

: Driver jumps out of moving car after being shot overnight on route 295

Overnight Wednesday, a man was shot while traveling along Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.

No suspects have been arrested in that case either.

It's not the first time shots have been fired around that part of 295 — less than a year ago a tour bus was shot up nearby.

More recent incidents include an April road rage shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Arundel Mills, and one in March involving a tow truck on Route 50 at Veterans Parkway.

Earlier this month a driver opened fire on a vehicle inside the Harbor Tunnel in Baltimore. Additionally, in May shots were fired after a woman was bumped off the road on I-270 in Frederick County. During that same month, a van was hit by gunfire while traveling on MD-200 in Montgomery County. Meanwhile, police continue to look for a gunman who killed a father of six on I-95 by the Maryland 100 interchange in January.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting is asked to call investigators at 301-345-3101.