Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago
The Spice Girls are cheering on the Lionesses (Andrew Timms/PA) (PA Media)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

Thomas met Wayne.

The Lionesses reflected on a glorious night in Brighton.

And received celebrity backing from the Spice Girls!

Could former keeper Siobhan Chamberlain and her partner be considering the ultimate tribute?

KDB had fun.

David de Gea put the hard yards in.

As the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes joked about the weather in Perth.

Harry Maguire was meeting and greeting.

Tyson Fury sponsored Morecambe.

Ring ring!

Athletics

Eilish McColgan battled the heat to reach the 5000m final.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was living the high life.

Golf

Ian Poulter is excited for the next LIV event.

Cycling

Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour de France.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was ready for action in Blackpool.

