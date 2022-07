If you’ve stepped outside lately, you don’t need us to tell you it’s hot. But some people do seem to need a reminder about staying safe in this heat. Since January first, Habersham County Emergency Services has responded to ten heat-related incidents; all but one occurred in Tallulah Gorge. Heat, hiking, and lack of hydration make for a potentially dangerous mix.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO