Over the weekend, the Western Dubuque school district celebrated the schools state baseball title in school history following a 7-1 victory over Davenport Assumption on Friday night at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City to claim the 3-A title. W-D finished their magical run with a record of 32-and-11. Bobcat Junior Isaac Then got the win from the mound going the distance and had a monster tournament over striking out 17 batters in in his two outing and gave up only 3 earned runs. Then also hit a 2-run homer.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO