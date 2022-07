Ryan Garcia is convinced that a win over Gervonta Davis will make him boxing’s biggest ambassador, whether or not there is a belt at stake. Garcia, the 23-year-old lightweight from Victorville, California, called out Baltimore puncher Davis, 27, after he scored a sixth-round stoppage of Javier Fortuna at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Regarded as two of the names in the sport with rare crossover appeal, both Garcia and Davis have been the subject of much interest as their potential bout would figure to be a commercial bonanza, despite the fact that neither fighter owns a title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO