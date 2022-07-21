U of I Announces 2 Football Sellouts

An Iowa City man has been arrested after surveillance video allegedly shows him vandalizing and burglarizing an apartment complex. On June 2nd, an officer visited a property manager who reported ongoing vandalism and theft from a laundry room at 610 South Johnson Street. Several coin-operated laundry machines were reportedly broken into as well as a secure mailbox where renters dropped off their rent checks. The property manager notified the officer that a stolen check had been cashed on May 24th at the Acapulco Bakery for $950. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez allegedly added his name in two places on the front of the check and endorsed the check on the back side.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO