U of I Announces 2 Football Sellouts

Yesterday the University of Iowa announced the Hawkeyes Homecoming football game against Northwestern, scheduled for Oct. 29 is officially sold out, that makes five of the seven Iowa home games reaching sell out status. Ticket officials said as of yesterday afternoon the regular season finale against Nebraska had a little more than 600 tickets remaining, while the season opener against South Dakota State has around 1,500 tickets left.
AMES — Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing has been named to The Rimington Trophy 2022 Preseason Watch List. The trophy is presented each year to the nation’s top center. The watch list includes 40 centers as graded by Pro Football Focus and nominated by their schools. Downing,...
Over the weekend, the Western Dubuque school district celebrated the schools state baseball title in school history following a 7-1 victory over Davenport Assumption on Friday night at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City to claim the 3-A title. W-D finished their magical run with a record of 32-and-11. Bobcat Junior Isaac Then got the win from the mound going the distance and had a monster tournament over striking out 17 batters in in his two outing and gave up only 3 earned runs. Then also hit a 2-run homer.
MINBURN, Iowa — Gary Overla of Dallas Center, a longtime Perry High School social studies teacher and PHS soccer coach, welcomed a crowd of about 50 people to Meek Park Sunday evening for pork loins and politics. Overla was elected in June as the Democratic candidate for the newly...
A funeral service for Virgil Louis Dawson, 100, of Princeton, will be held Thursday, July 28, at Hamilton’s Near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Visitations will be held Wednesday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday, July 28, at 9 a.m.
WHILE THE COST OF GASOLINE REMAINS HIGH IN GENERAL, PRICES ARE CONTINUING TO DROP. TRIPLE-A, IOWA REPORTS THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED GAS ON FRIDAY WAS FOUR DOLLARS, 16 CENTS A GALLON. THAT’S 13 CENTS CHEAPER THAN IT WAS THE PREVIOUS WEEK. THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS AT FOUR-41 A...
Lt. Governor Adam Gregg of Iowa became Chair-Elect of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting today. Lt. Governor Gregg will serve one year in the position of Chair Elect and then assume the Chairmanship of the organization at an Annual Meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, in August of 2023.
Visitation for Mona Sukovaty, 88, of Scranton will be held Wednesday, July 27 from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28 also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Franklin Township Cemetery in Cooper, Iowa. Following the services at the cemetery, a luncheon will be served in the Clover Hall in Jefferson.
A Des Moines Public School teacher and treasurer for the Des Moines Education Area (teachers’ union) called Samy El-Baroudi expressed excitement after filming an ad for Congresswoman Cindy Axne. “We got to play angry conservatives!,” El-Baroudi wrote. “Look for my acting debut!!!”. El-Baroudi isn’t sure if the...
The PHS All ’80s Class Reunion rocked Perry for a second night running Saturday, when local favorites Rukkus filled the Perry Elks Lodge with the music of youth. When the rains came about 9:45 p.m., the numerous groups that were gathered on the patio in conversation poured into the hall, and the party got heartier.
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Gregory Ritchey of Agin Court Northeast was seen on video footage just before midnight on Sunday taking the victim’s 2012 Dodge Avenger and driving away, with the victim chasing after him.
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Christopher Alan Blitz, 44, of 1627 Willis Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of 14th Street. The case is under investigation. Michael Patrick...
A funeral service for Dorothy M. Kroeger, 94, of Davenport, formerly of Stockton, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will be in the Durant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.
Possible charges against a Waukee man who crashed his car into a Minburn house early Saturday are pending the results of blood tests, the Dallas County Sheriff’s office said Monday. Jackson Aaron Gillingham, 21, of 390 Painted Woods Dr., Waukee, crashed his Volkswagen Jetta through a fence at the...
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
Investigators say a 9-year-old boy who was camping near Maquoketa with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived the shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent just before 6:30 Friday morning at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Sarah Schmidt’s brother said the couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, is safe.
An Iowa City man has been arrested after surveillance video allegedly shows him vandalizing and burglarizing an apartment complex. On June 2nd, an officer visited a property manager who reported ongoing vandalism and theft from a laundry room at 610 South Johnson Street. Several coin-operated laundry machines were reportedly broken into as well as a secure mailbox where renters dropped off their rent checks. The property manager notified the officer that a stolen check had been cashed on May 24th at the Acapulco Bakery for $950. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez allegedly added his name in two places on the front of the check and endorsed the check on the back side.
A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. He was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
The Dallas County Public Health Department is helping distribute vouchers to low-income residents over the age of 60 that can be used at farmers markets for fresh fruit, vegetables and fresh herbs. The point of this U.S. Department of Agriculture program is to increase good nutrition. Healthy food and beverage...
