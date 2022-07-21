ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arena, WI

Wisconsin farmer reflects on a life in agriculture in book of poems

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe poetry in Daniel Smith’s book “Ancestral” reflects on life and farming in the Driftless area of southwestern Wisconsin. WPR’s Tim Peterson spoke with him about his poetry in the early spring in his barn near Arena, Wisconsin. Smith shared three poems about heritage, loss...

cvpost.org

Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice a Boon to Wisconsin Communities and Businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. But, on Earth Day, Gov. Tony Evers established a new Office of Environmental Justice supported by a Chief Resilience Officer to help specifically address these disparities and help chart a stronger future for Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Pink Fusion Spices

A good cook never wants to hear that their food is bland, right?. Patti Janz set out to help all of us add big and bold flavors to our cooking through her brand, Pink Fusion Spices. The brand showcases fresh organic spices, natural salts, including Pink Himalayan Salt to bring...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
rmef.org

Spring 2022 Elk Calf Captures

RMEF volunteers across the nation aided state wildlife agencies in capturing calves for research. All calves were returned safely and some with new jewelry. In Wisconsin during the first weekend of June, Joshua Spiegel DNR Wildlife Biologist in Sawyer County lead 12 volunteers through the thick brush of the north country. However, they wouldn’t have to walk far.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Wisconsin Has Issue With Bears And Not The Kind From Chicago

The Wisconsin Department Of Natural Resources warns residents of increased bear encounters this summer. If you spend any time on the internet or social media, I'm sure you have noticed there have been a lot of videos posted featuring strange animal sightings in Wisconsin. I'm talking about the ones you don't expect to see there, especially in the southern part of the state. There's been bobcats, cougars, and bears to just name a few. It seems like for the last couple of years, these kinds of animals have become much braver and wandering closer to humans to find food.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Masking recommended again as COVID-19 rises anew in Wisconsin

Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home. Sixteen counties in the state, including the three most populous, have a “high community level” of COVID-19 under standards set by...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtmj.com

Grace Stanke wins Miss Wisconsin 2022

The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past. Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep. “I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Wisconsin. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through multiple forests throughout the northern most region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two NE Wisconsin counties under high COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/22/2022 2:07 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,552,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,195 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,552,685 1,550,771 (+1,689) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,458 (64.6%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
Agriculture
nbc15.com

High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For weeks, as COVID-19 community levels swung from low to high across the state, Dane Co. remained locked in the medium category. When most of the state was green, indicating low activity, the county was yellow, meaning it was considered as having medium levels. As orange high counties started popping up again, Dane Co. was yellow.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A closer look: Storms across northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – As severe weather moves in, Local 5 is taking a closer look at how storms are taking shape across the region. The photo taken by a viewer in Berlin depicts a slightly parted dark sky during the July 23rd storm. Brillion. A viewer traveling on County Rd...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Three Northwoods teams compete in state waterski tournament

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - Skiers and boats flying by, the Wisconsin State Waterski tournament is celebrating the 100th anniversary of waterskiing as a sport. The largest and longest lasting ski show tournament. 24 teams skiing it out to compete for a spot at nationals. Months of shows and preparations...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

