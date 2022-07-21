ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thousands without power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands are waking up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map shows over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms expected to impact Wisconsin through tonight

Along with today's toasty temperatures, we've got another big concern we're monitoring. Severe weather. Strong storms will continue to move in across the state this afternoon and evening. While southern parts of the Wisconsin look to get hit with the worst of impacts, the entire state is under some level of risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms
wearegreenbay.com

A closer look: Storms across northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – As severe weather moves in, Local 5 is taking a closer look at how storms are taking shape across the region. The photo taken by a viewer in Berlin depicts a slightly parted dark sky during the July 23rd storm. Brillion. A viewer traveling on County Rd...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm warnings issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms kicked off this July 23. A severe storm, shortly after midnight brought heavy rainfall to Lake and McHenry counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in south Naperville -- leaving snapped trees & minor roof damage. Additional information will be provided at a later time. Scattered storms through much of the morning with sunshine after that. More storms as we approach evening. Some of the storms this evening and tonight could be severe. See the severe risk graphic for those areas at MARGINAL, SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk levels. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail are the threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning on Sunday. Some sunshine, low 80s.We'll enjoy more comfortable temperatures through the upcoming week.StatsNormal- 85/67Friday- 90Today- 92Sunrise- 5:36amForecastToday: Scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92˚. Heat index around 100˚. Strong or severe storms are possible by evening.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low of 74˚.Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine. High of 89˚.
CHICAGO, IL
kjan.com

Heat Advisory for nearly all of Iowa this afternoon

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
DES MOINES, IA
KEYC

Rain and thunderstorms impact the Minnesota Original Music Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Minnesota Original Music Festival started its all-day performances on Saturday, July 23. The festival officially began on Monday, July 18, with workshops, music-jams, open mics, and more, but its ending this weekend with featured performers each day. The goal of the event is...
SAINT PETER, MN
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy