Pike Creek, DE

Man critical after near drowning in Pike Creek

By Chris Carl
WDEL 1150AM
 5 days ago

An attempt to beat the heat almost ended in tragedy in Pike Creek. New Castle County Police say a man was relaxing in his pool after work...

www.wdel.com

WGMD Radio

UPDATED & Breaking: Crash Near Ellendale Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
ELLENDALE, DE
WBOC

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rt. 113 Crash

ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
ELLENDALE, DE
Mercury

Car slams into house in West Chester, driver charged

WEST CHESTER — West Chester emergency services responded to an auto accident Friday evening that damaged two houses, according to a press release. West Chester Police and Fire Department Public Information Officer Dave March said volunteers from the West Chester Fire Department along with Good Fellowship Ambulance and the West Chester Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Downingtown Pike at approximately 6:30 p.m. for an accident reported as a vehicle into a house with possible fire.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Castle County, DE
Accidents
County
New Castle County, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
Pike Creek, DE
New Castle County, DE
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun on the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Ellendale Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred around 10:23 p.m. on Route 113 in the area of Sharons Road. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of Route 113 will be closed as the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police say the closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for reopening.
ELLENDALE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.
GEORGETOWN, DE
94.5 PST

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Shelter In Place In Area Of Beacon Lane, Cambridge Gardens Ends, New Castle County Police Say

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A shelter in place warning in New Castle County has been lifted after a domestic barricade situation in the area of Cambridge Gardens. Chopper 3 was over the scene. Credit: CBS3 Police were called to the unit block of Beacon Lane for a domestic incident. A male suspect had barricaded himself. Police were able to take him into custody without injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

Young man killed flying banner plane was working to become airline pilot

The pilot of a banner plane that crashed last weekend in Cape May County graduated from a college aviation program last year and was working toward his airline pilot license. To do that, Thomas Gibson, 23, was accumulating flight hours by flying single-engine airplanes that tow advertisement banners above the Jersey Shore, his obituary and an official at his church said.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

