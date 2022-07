MILAN — Confindustria Moda on Tuesday named Ercole Botto Poala its new president. Formerly vice president of the Italian Federation — which groups around 67,000 companies operating in the fashion, textile and accessories sectors — Botto Poala, chief executive officer of the family Reda textile firm, succeeds Cirillo Marcolin, who was appointed to the role in 2020.

