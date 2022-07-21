ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area birth announcements: June

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7vQ1_0gnt4NBH00

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kyle Frahm and Jenni Kessen announce the birth of their son Henry Tom, born at 3:41 p.m. June 28, 2022. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Michael and Rachael Waldburger Jr. announce the birth of their daughter Elora Jean, born at 12 a.m. June 26, 2022. Elora weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Shaun and Amanda Wehrman announce the birth of their son Wylie David, born at 4:33 p.m. June 2, 2022. Wylie weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Nick and Megan Kolodziej announce the birth of their son Emmett Henry, born at 6:08 a.m. June 22, 2022. Emmett weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Charles and Amberley Van Enkenvoort announce the birth of their daughter Oakley Judith, born on June 21, 2022. Oakley weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Samantha Collado announces the birth of her son Jackson Williams, born at 7:57 p.m. June 13, 2022. Jackson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Dustin and Stacey Dahlke announce the birth of their son Isaac Dawayne, born at 1:20 p.m. June 24, 2022. Isaac weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Zachary and Shawna Koppa announce the birth of their daughter Aubriana Maelynn, born at 4:20 p.m. June 8, 2022. Aubriana weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Damen and Trayana Heath announce the birth of their daughter Fallen Naomi, born at 1:37 p.m. June 5, 2022. Fallen weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Choua Xiong and Mai Yang Mou announce the birth of their daughter Aurora Chee Cha, born at 3:16 p.m. June 3, 2022. Aurora weighed 7 pounds.

Aaron Cleveland and Kaylee Fry announce the birth of their son Grayson Hayes, born at 11:05 a.m. June 3, 2022. Grayson weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Benjamin Breselow and Karly Wisnosky announce the birth of their son Liam Mark, born at 1:07 p.m. June 1, 2022. Liam weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Dawn Lomonte announces the birth of her daughter Mirah Mariah-Merrydiah, born at 10:45 a.m. June 1, 2022. Mirah weighed 5 pounds.

Michael Knudsen and Katrina Lieder announce the birth of their son Waylon River-Lee, born at 4:18 p.m. June 14, 2022. Waylon weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Brandon and Kennedy Spindler announce the birth of their daughter Hazel Grace, born at 1:02 p.m. June 9, 2022. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Zach Runge and Ayla Karau announce the birth of their daughter Carlee Rayne, born at 2:37 p.m. June 19, 2022. Carlee weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Cody and Amber Kottke announce the birth of their daughter Elaina Rain, born at 11:24 a.m. June 24, 2022. Elaina weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

Brad and Maria Larson announce the birth of their son Dane Bradley, born at 6:58 p.m. June 1, 2022. Dane weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Eric and Rebecca Borchardt announce the birth of their daughter Gabriella Grace, born at 2:37 p.m. June 20, 2022. Gabriella weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Levi Kopacz and Ashley Kallin announce the birth of their son Cedar Michael William, born June 17, 2022. Cedar weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Community Policy