Walmart just lowered its business outlook for the second quarter, citing inflation and an inventory surplus. The big-box retailer on Monday said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. Walmart expects comp sales for Walmart U.S., excluding fuel, to be about 6% for the second quarter as consumers purchase more food. This is up from the company’s previously outlined expectations.

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO