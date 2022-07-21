Kourtney Kardashian calls out 'creepy' fake social media accounts pretending to be her 12-year-old son

Kourtney Kardashian. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian called out fake social media accounts pretending to be her 12-year-old son.

Accounts pretending to be Mason Disick have popped up on TikTok and Instagram.

Kardashian called the fake accounts "ultra ultra ultra creepy."

Kourtney Kardashian called out people making fake social media accounts pretending to be her 12-year-old son Mason Disick, calling them "ultra ultra ultra creepy."

"After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family," Kardashian said on Twitter on Thursday.

—Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

Accounts pretending to be Mason have popped up on TikTok and Instagram, sometimes claiming to have inside information about the famous family members.

"To any and all 'news' outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better," Kardashian added in a second tweet. "Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

—Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

Mason is Kardashian's oldest child. She and her ex Scott Disick also share 10-year-old Penelope Disick and 7-year-old Reign Disick.